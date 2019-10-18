Nobody Wants This Violent Convicted Sex Predator to Live in Their Town

Ross Leo Wollschlager was convicted of two counts of rape and served a prison sentenced before being paroled in 1987. He would go on to be convicted of more sex crimes.

What to Know In 1983, the man was convicted of two counts of rape and served a prison sentenced before being paroled in 1987.

The then-24-year-old convict while on parole in 1987 sneaked into a family's home and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old asleep in her bed.

Now, officials are trying to relocate him to San Bernardino County, but they are protesting.

A violent sex predator convicted of rape who, when paroled, sneaked into a child's room and sexually assaulted her, was ordered to be released to live in a Southern California town, but local officials are fighting it, just as others fought his release into Ventura County, and in Sacramento.

An emergency community meeting at the Sportsman's Club in Joshua Tree was scheduled for Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m., San Bernardino County's 3rd District supervisor Dawn Rowe announced via Twitter.

This after the convicted rapist, Ross Leo Wollschlager, was ordered to be released from Ventura County to Joshua Tree — but residents reportedly have protests scheduled.

In 1983, Wollschlager was convicted of two counts of rape and served a prison sentenced before being paroled in 1987, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

He was originally facing four charges of rape.

The then-24-year-old convict while on parole in 1987 sneaked into a family's home and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl asleep in her bed, the DA said.

He was convicted in 1990 and declared a "sexually violent predator" under the state Welfare & Institutions Code in Ventura County. He received hospital treatment after being committed.

Wollschlager was ordered to be conditionally released Jan. 31, 2019 into the Ventura County community, but in March, Ventura County Superior Court ruled he had to be relocated elsewhere — specifically Sacramento County.

But that was unsuccessful.

Wollschlager was then ordered to live in Joshua Tree Sept. 19, 2019, but San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson, Sheriff John McMahon, and other officials strongly objected to this.

Anderson said the county didn't receive the 30 day notice required by law, at a news conference.

The district attorney has ordered deputies to go to Ventura County to prevent him from being placed in Joshua Tree.