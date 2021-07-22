Judge Clears Larry Elder to Appear on Gubernatorial Recall Ballot

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder scored a major court victory Wednesday when a judge ordered that his name be added to the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall ballot.

"This isn't just a victory for me, but a victory for the state of California," Elder wrote on Twitter following the ruling by a judge in Sacramento. "And not just those who favor the recall and support me, but all voters, including many who will come to know me. I am thankful for a fair judge."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Elder was initially left off the list of recall candidates, with the Secretary of State's Office opining that he failed to meet a requirement that gubernatorial candidates release tax returns from the past five years.

The judge, however, ruled that the requirement does not apply to a recall ballot, and even if it did, Elder had "substantially complied" with the rule.

There will be 46 candidates on the ballot seeking to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom should voters decide to recall him.

While Elder scored a victory in his court battle, another prominent Republican lost a legal challenge.

Kevin Faulconer sued in hopes of being listed on the ballot as "retired" San Diego mayor. The Secretary of State's Office rejected the language, arguing that he was termed out as mayor, and did not voluntarily "retire."

A judge in Sacramento on Wednesday rejected Faulconer's legal challenge.