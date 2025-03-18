Judge orders Atlas Metal to stop operations in Watts, citing health and safety concerns

A Los Angeles County judge ordered operations to stop at Atlas Iron and Metal Co. in Watts, as the company and its two owners face felony charges.

The judge decided to hold Matthew Weisenberg, one of the co-owners of Atlas Metal, on $1 million bail.

The other co-owner, Gary Weisenberg, was released on $100,000 over the weekend citing his age, health problems, and cognitive issues.

The owners of the metal recycling company were jailed on Thursday after their business was found to be in violation of a pre-trial agreement.

This comes amid a 25-count indictment alleging the 70-year-old company has increasingly violated environmental and safety regulations by illegally disposing of hazardous waste.

The criminal case is the latest legal matter for the company, which faces charges of knowingly disposing hazardous waste at a site with no permit, deposit of hazardous waste, failure to maintain or operate a facility to minimize the possibility of a fire or explosion, and public nuisance.

In 2023, then-District Attorney George Gascón announced the initial criminal filing. A grand jury indictment was handed down last year shortly after the Aug. 12 explosion.

No one was injured.

In August 2024, an explosion at the facility occurred as students at nearby Jordan High School were arriving for their first day of classes after winter break. This was the third explosion at the facility since 2002.

The DA’s Office says soil samples from the school show excessive levels of lead and zinc, and metal debris was found on the campus as well.

Many are celebrating the company’s cease in operations.

In a statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman called it “historic” for the company. He said in part: “For 70 years, as alleged in court, Atlas Metals has collected all the profits, and the children at Jordan High School have borne all the risks. This will not stand.”

Councilmember Tim McOsker called the shutdown a “victory.”

“The Watts community has endured toxic exposure for far too long,” he said. “This is a step towards ensuring every resident can live, learn, and thrive in a safe and healthy environment."

A pre-trial hearing in the case has been set for March 28.