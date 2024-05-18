California

Judge to reopen sentencing in case of Paul Pelosi attacker

By NBC Bay Area staff

A federal judge on Saturday granted a motion to reopen the sentencing for David DePape, the man convicted of breaking into the home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband, Paul.

On Friday, DePape was sentenced to 30 years in prison connected with his attack on Paul Pelosi in October 2022, when he broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Prosecutors filed a motion following the sentencing on Friday, noting that the court did not give DePape the opportunity to speak or present evidence that could affect how he was sentenced.

Although DePape was not required to speak, the law requires he be given the opportunity to do so.

The judge acknowledged she did not ask DePape whether he wanted to speak and scheduled a new sentencing hearing for May 28.

DePape still faces separate state charges. Jury selection for that trial begins next week.

