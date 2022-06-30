More than 3 million Southern California residents are planning to travel for the Fourth of July weekend -- which means congested airports and freeways.

AAA expects more than 400,000 people to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, while millions of others will be driving to their holiday destination.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much needed vacation.”

AAA predicts 42 million Americans will travel by car over the holiday weekend, setting a record despite the historically high gas prices.

Issues with flights delaying or getting canceled in recent weeks may be driving the increase in car travel this year. Twidale advises air travelers coordinate with a travel agent who can plan for unexpected occurrences like a flight cancelation.

AAA suggests drivers leave as early in the day as possible to avoid peak traffic hours -- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During those times, people traveling would mix with those heading home from work.

"Whatever your destination, slow down or risk being pulled over by police," NBC4 reporter Toni Guinyard warned.

Tips for Travel

Have backup plans

Get a full vehicle inspection ahead of long trips

Beat the rush

Those driving should also fill up their gas tanks sooner rather than later.