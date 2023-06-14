Juneteenth in LA: Here are ways to celebrate across SoCal

Celebrations are happening all over SoCal to honor and celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday known as Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19. It commemorates the emancipation of slavery in the U.S. in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas bringing news of freedom to Black individuals who were enslaved after the end of the Civil War.

In 2021, President Joe Biden officially signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

From neighborhood festivals to block parties, Juneteenth is going to be celebrated across SoCal.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Santa Monica's 31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Join the City of Santa Monica and the Juneteenth Celebration Committee, Inc. for an afternoon of live music, unique food and craft vendors Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The celebration is also going to offer local resources to celebrate the Black community in Santa Monica.

Hawthorne 2023 Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Hawthorne and the Holly Park Neighborhood Association have teamed up to host a day of activities celebrating the community and honoring Juneteenth.

The event will feature live jazz performances, face painting, food, and other fun activities for everyone to enjoy. The celebration will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South LA Juneteenth in L.A. Parade

Join Juneteenth in LA for their 4th annual drive-thru parade, featuring over 200 registered cars Sunday at noon.

The parade fills the streets of South LA bringing people of all ages to celebrate Black independence. After four years JLA has easily become a staple event in SoCal.

Taste of Inglewood Juneteenth Food Festival

Calling all foodies to the Taste of Inglewood Juneteenth Food Festival Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 pm. for an incredible lineup of delicious food.

The whole event is centered around promoting unity through the universal language of food. Celebrating Juneteenth with a plate full of the food is the best combination.

Greek Theatre Global Celebration of Freedom

The iconic Greek Theatre is hosting "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom," Monday at 5 p.m. for a live musical experience featuring a wide variety of icons and artists across the entertainment and music industry.

Performers will include Miguel, Nelly, Jodeci, Chlöe Bailey, Questlove and so many more. Vice President Kamala Harris will also expected to join this historic event and deliver remarks.

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival

Leimert Park is getting ready to host its Juneteenth Festival Monday from noon to 9 p.m. in the historic Leimert Park Village.

This annual festival celebrates Black liberation, local creativity and community. Art, music and a bunch of food are expected to be at the festival. It will also feature over 300 Black-owned businesses, three main stages, two DJs stages and a spoken word stage.

CAAM Juneteenth Wellness Day

Looking forward to some self-care treatment to celebrate Juneteenth? The California African American Museum will be hosting a Juneteenth wellness Day Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will offer free wellness activities for all ages. It will feature a 60-minute yoga class, a healing sound bath experience and group meditation with Sol and Sound.

Street Food Cinema's 'Do The Right Thing' Screening

If you are a movie lover, then this is for you. In honor of Juneteenth, Street Food Cinema is screening Spike Lee’s iconic 90s film 'Do the Right Thing' Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The screening with feature live music, food trucks and a great time.