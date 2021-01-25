Jungle Cruise Attraction at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom Park Updated to Be More Inclusive

Disneyland revealed a first look Monday at the updated Jungle Cruise attraction at both Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, adding that the new adventures "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."
The story update comes after complaints that the ride -- which was originally built in 1955 -- is racially insensitive.
"As Imagineers, it is our responsibility to ensure experiences we create and stories we share reflect the voices and perspectives of the world around us," said Carmen Smith, Executive, Creative Development & Inclusion Strategies, Walt Disney Imagineering.
As part of the update, guests will follow a skipper and his passengers as their journey goes awry. For the first time, the skipper role will be a live, experienced and witty guide, a news release said.
