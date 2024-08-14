Horses killed, father and son hospitalized during bee attack in Jurupa Valley

Two horses were killed and a man and his young son were hospitalized after they were attacked by bees at a ranch in Jurupa Valley.

Antonio Moreno said he was stung more than 200 times last Friday when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked him and his 12-year-old son. The two were feeding their four horses at their ranch in the Inland Empire when the attack happened.

“It was just a normal afternoon when suddenly, a bee came and stung us,” Moreno said. “Then, another came and then another and suddenly, we were covered in bees; my son more so.”

As Moreno and his son frantically tried to fight off the bees, he noticed their horses were also being attacked. A neighbor heard the father and son yelling and pulled them inside their home then dialed 911.

According to Moreno, the pain was so severe that it made him pass out.

“I remember getting dizzy until I passed out and woke up hours later at the hospital,” he said.

When Riverside County firefighters arrived, they responded with protective gear and foamed two of the horses that were covered by bees. Sadly, Moreno’s 2-year-old and 5-month-old horses died in the attack.

It is unclear what caused the bees to attack.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying calm if you are approached by bees. Swatting them may cause them to sting.

If you are being attacked by several bees, it’s best to run away and get indoors because bees release a chemical when they sting and that may attract other bees.