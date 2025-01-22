Jurupa Valley

Fire breaks out near Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley

By Karla Rendon

Firefighters respond to a fire in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Firefighters in Riverside County are responding to a fire that broke out Tuesday evening in Jurupa Valley.

The Clay Fire was reported near the Santa Ana River, along Van Buren Boulevard and Pedley Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire is about 3 miles away from Riverside Municipal Airport.

It is unclear what started the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.

