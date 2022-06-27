union fire

Firefighters Increase Containment of Union Fire to 65 Percent in Jurupa Valley

Union Fire that started Saturday in Jurupa Valley has now been 65% contained.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Union Fire is still burning in Jurupa Valley, but firefighters are making good progress in northwest Riverside County.

It is holding steady at 110 acres in size and is now 65% contained. Fire officials say no homes have been destroyed.

Riverside County Jun 26

Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Jurupa Valley

US Wildfires Jun 18

US Adds $103M for Wildfire Hazards and Land Rehabilitation

All evacuation orders and warnings in the area have now been lifted.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire authorities are warning people to very cautious when returning home.

There is still no information on what started this fire.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.

This article tagged under:

union fireJurupa Valley
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us