Firefighters Increase Containment of Union Fire to 65 Percent in Jurupa Valley

The Union Fire is still burning in Jurupa Valley, but firefighters are making good progress in northwest Riverside County.

It is holding steady at 110 acres in size and is now 65% contained. Fire officials say no homes have been destroyed.

All evacuation orders and warnings in the area have now been lifted.

Fire authorities are warning people to very cautious when returning home.

There is still no information on what started this fire.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.