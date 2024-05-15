Shooter sought after opening fire on Riverside County deputy at traffic stop

A shooter who opened fire on a Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy during a traffic stop was sought by authorities.

The shooting was reported Tuesday night when shots were fired at a deputy near Pats Ranch Road and 68th Street in Jurupa Valley. The deputy was not injured.

No arrests were reported Wednesday morning. The shooter's car was located in the Santa Ana River bed a few miles from the scene of the shooting.

Video showed law enforcement officers, including at least one armored SWAT vehicle, at the scene.

Details about what led to the traffic stop and shooting were not immediately available. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.