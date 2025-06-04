A minor pedestrian was struck by a car at Campbell Hall in Studio City Wednesday afternoon, prompting investigators and first responders to rush to the area.

The collision was reported at 3:10 p.m. on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Los Angeles Police Department said incident has "a possible fatality."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no one was transported from the crash site as investigators remained at the scene.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials did not immediately confirm whether the victim was a student at the school.