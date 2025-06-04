Studio City

Juvenile pedestrian struck by car at Campbell Hall in Studio City

A minor pedestrian was struck by a car at Campbell Hall in Studio City Wednesday afternoon, prompting investigators and first responders to rush to the area.

The collision was reported at 3:10 p.m. on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said incident has "a possible fatality."

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no one was transported from the crash site as investigators remained at the scene.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether the victim was a student at the school.

