K-Town Hoarder House Has Been a Nuisance to Neighbors for Years

By John Cádiz Klemack, Toni Guinyard and Heather Navarro

A case of extreme hoarding in Koreatown that has had multiple neighbors complaining to the city for years is finally getting cleaned up, the city said Tuesday.

NewsChopper4 was overhead Tuesday morning, and captured on camera what appears to be a detached garage that looks like it’s on the verge of collapse. Neighbors tell us this started slow, but has been going on for years.

A concerned neighbor said the home is a health and fire hazard, as he’s seen rats, bugs, roaches, and more in the car parked in front. 

Late Tuesday, the City came in and had the elderly woman living there agree to a cleanup.

Click here to read the full story.

11 photos
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
Toni Guinyard | NBCLA
A neighbor stands next to a hoarder house, fed up with the mess.
10/11
Toni Guinyard
A neighbor who says a hoarder house has been a nuisance says he’s had to line his property line with potted plants to keep it separate from the mess spilling over.
11/11
Toni Guinyard
A neighbor stands in his driveway next to a hoarder house, fed up with the mess.

This article tagged under:

Koreatown

More Photo Galleries

Santa, Snow, and, Snoopy, Too: Knott's Merry Farm Returns
Santa, Snow, and, Snoopy, Too: Knott's Merry Farm Returns
Babies in NICU Dress Up for Halloween at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health
Babies in NICU Dress Up for Halloween at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health
Fresh Frights: Find Halloween 2021 Events Around SoCal
Fresh Frights: Find Halloween 2021 Events Around SoCal
SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon is Cruising Around LA. Here's How to Catch a Ride
SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon is Cruising Around LA. Here's How to Catch a Ride
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us