Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Cancels Surgeries Due to Water Line Break

A broken main water line has prompted Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center to cancel all surgeries and primary care appointments scheduled at the hospital for Monday, Jan. 20.

The planned cancellations do not affect the emergency department or urgent care, which will remain open, and all primary care appointments outside of the medical center campus will continue as planned, spokesperson Terry Kanakri said in a written statement.

As of Sunday night, there was no running water at the medical center.

“Emergency water supply measures have been put in place that include providing safe water in all areas of the medical center,” the statement read.

No hospital inpatient evacuations were in place.

Staff will be serving pre-packaged food on Monday. The hospital has received an additional 20 port-a-potties and is expecting 15 more in the morning, Kanakri said.

Kaiser Permanente will contact those whose surgeries or appointments are canceled. Patients wishing to check on their appointments can do so by calling 1-833-KP4CARE or visiting kp.org.