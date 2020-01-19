Woodland Hills

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Cancels Surgeries Due to Water Line Break

The emergency department and urgent care remain open.

By Staff Reports

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
KNBC

A broken main water line has prompted Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center to cancel all surgeries and primary care appointments scheduled at the hospital for Monday, Jan. 20.

The planned cancellations do not affect the emergency department or urgent care, which will remain open, and all primary care appointments outside of the medical center campus will continue as planned, spokesperson Terry Kanakri said in a written statement.

As of Sunday night, there was no running water at the medical center.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Claris Health 15 mins ago

Claris Health Leads Mobile Health Unit to Underserved Communities

LAX 1 min ago

Panic at LAX After Transient Man Causes Gun Scare

“Emergency water supply measures have been put in place that include providing safe water in all areas of the medical center,” the statement read.

No hospital inpatient evacuations were in place.

Staff will be serving pre-packaged food on Monday. The hospital has received an additional 20 port-a-potties and is expecting 15 more in the morning, Kanakri said.

Kaiser Permanente will contact those whose surgeries or appointments are canceled. Patients wishing to check on their appointments can do so by calling 1-833-KP4CARE or visiting kp.org.

This article tagged under:

Woodland Hills
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us