Vice President Kamala Harris will wrap up an intermittent six-day visit to the Southland early this week with events in Los Angeles Monday and Tuesday.

Without releasing many details of Harris' itinerary, her office said she would be in Los Angeles on Monday to participate in an interview for Pride Month.

On Tuesday, the vice president is scheduled to tape an interview with Jimmy Kimmel for ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live,'' her office said -- adding that she will then participate “in a political event in Los Angeles.''

Further details, including possible road closures, were not immediately available.

Harris' office said she will travel to Oakland and San Francisco on Wednesday for political events before returning to Washington, D.C. that day.

Harris' communications director, Kirsten Allen, announced Monday morning that Harris will travel to Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 15 to take part in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

During that trip, she is expected to “underscore the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to supporting Ukraine's effort to secure a just and lasting peace, based on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the principles of the UN Charter. The vice president will reaffirm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against ongoing Russian aggression,” Allen said in a statement.

Last Thursday, Harris spoke at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, then flew to Los Angeles, where she has a home in the Brentwood area.

Friday, she took a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego County before returning to Los Angeles later in the day.

Harris also spoke at a pair of political events in Seattle on Saturday before returning to Los Angeles on Saturday night. She spent just over 3 1/2 hours in Seattle.