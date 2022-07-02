Kamala Harris Returning To LA Following 30-Minute Appearance in New Orleans

Vice President Kamala Harris interrupted a stay at her Brentwood home Saturday to fly to New Orleans for a 30-minute “fireside conversation” at the Essence Festival of Culture and was en route back to Los Angeles.

Harris' conversation with actress Keke Palmer included highlighting the increase to the child tax credit that was part of the coronavirus relief bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021 and the work of young activists leading the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter and environmental causes. She also urged young people to use their voice, especially in their own communities.

Air Force 2 left Los Angeles International Airport at 9:18 a.m. Saturday with Harris aboard bound for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, arriving at 12:48 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Air Force 2 departed New Orleans at 4:14 p.m. PDT.

The vice president had been at her Brentwood home since Thursday night after speaking at two Democratic National Committee fundraisers in the San Francisco area, but did not have any public events. She does not have any public events scheduled for Sunday or Monday.

Harris is set to speak in Chicago on Tuesday at the National Education Association 2022 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.