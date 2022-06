U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has pulled ahead of billionaire Rick Caruso, as votes continue to be counted in the race for LA Mayor.

On election night, the tally had Caruso in a slight lead although both candidates claimed victory.

Karen Bass now sits at 41% and Rick Caruso at 38%.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR 85% reporting

Official results are not expected for a while as more votes continue to be received and counted.

The two are still expected to go head to head in the November election.