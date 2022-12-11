Karen Bass Sworn In As Los Angeles' First Female Mayor

Karen Bass was sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration, becoming the first woman to lead the nation's second-largest city.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California senator and a trailblazer herself as the first woman to serve as the nation's second-in-command, administered the oath of office to Bass, who paid tribute to the many female leaders in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and said they would all make history together.

Bass said the people of Los Angeles have asked her to serve "at an inflection point in our history,'' and pledged to tackle the city's homelessness crisis on her first official day in office Monday by visiting the city's Emergency Operations Center to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.