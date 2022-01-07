Keep Up With Southern California News, Follow NBC Los Angeles on Flipboard

Flipboard

The platform can be accessed through a web browser or mobile app. 

By NBC Los Angeles Staff

NBC Los Angeles is on Flipboard! 

Flipboard allows users to access content from news outlets, sorted in easy-to-read online magazines focused on specific topics.

On NBC Los Angeles’ Flipboard, you’ll find Southern California, entertainment and sports news, along with things to do in the region. 

Through the mobile app, readers can flip through digital “magazines” curated by NBC LA.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kingdom Day Parade 2 hours ago

Kingdom Day Parade in South LA Canceled Due to COVID Surge

California 4 hours ago

Women Shouldn't Be Charged With Murder in Stillbirths, California AG Says

News stories are pulled directly from nbclosangeles.com, so readers can easily keep up with Southern California’s biggest stories. 

To follow NBC LA on Flipboard, click here or follow the link below.

