Actor Ken Jeong to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

An actor, doctor, die-hard Dodger fan and now a Walk of Fame star recipient.

Ken Jeong is set to receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday for his television career, which includes several movies, including “The Hangover” as well as TV shows like NBC’s “Community.”

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Vine Street near Hollywood Boulevard with a number of his famous friends joining him for the event.

Randall Park, another Korean American actor, who starred in ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat,” will speak at the ceremony, which will be attended by Jeong’s “Community” castmate Joel McHale and Robin Thicke, who is on the panel of Jeong’s singing competition show, “The Masked Singer.”

Jeong, a Korean American born in Detroit, graduated from Duke University before moving on to get a medical degree from the University of North Carolina.

Jeong completed his internal medicine residency in New Orleans while developing his comedy.

Jeong won the Big Easy Laff Off, which was judged by former NBC Entertainment President Brandon Tartikoff and Improv founder Budd Friedman, who both urged Jeong to move to Los Angeles.

Once in Los Angeles, he began performing regularly at the Hollywood Improv and the Laugh Factory.

Jeong made his acting debut by portraying a doctor on a 1997 episode of the USA Network New Orleans-set crime drama, “The Big Easy.”' A breakthrough came when filmmaker Judd Apatow cast him as a short-tempered doctor who helps E! reporter Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) give birth in hospital in the 2007 romantic comedy “Knocked Up.''

Jeong had his first major role, opposite Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott, as the villain in the 2008 comedy “Role Models.'' That same year, he also appeared in cult comedy hits “Pineapple Express”' and “Step Brothers.”

Jeong appeared as Asian mobster Mr. Chow in the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover,'' which brought him MTV Movie Awards nominations for best villain and a Teen Choice Award for choice movie villain.

He reprised the role in “The Hangover Part II,'' released in 2011, receiving a Teen Choice Award nomination as best male scene stealer, and in “The Hangover Part II,'' released in 2013.

Jeong's other movie credits include “Crazy Rich Asians,'' “My Spy,'' “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “The Duff','' “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,'' “Couples Retreat.'' He has supplied voices for the animated films “Over The Moon,'' “Scoob,” “Lady And The Tramp'' and”My Little Pony.''

Jeong hosts the Fox mystery music game show, “I Can See Your Voice.'' He will star in the Dec. 3 episode of the Fox crime anthology, “Accused,'' as a kind-hearted jewelry store owner who confronts his wife's secret past.

City News Service contributed to this report.