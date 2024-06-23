Kendrick Lamar films ‘Not Like Us' music video in Compton

Fresh off his highly acclaimed Juneteenth concert in Inglewood, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar drew quite a crowd Saturday in Compton for a video.

Fans braved the heat and flocked to Tam’s Burgers on Rosecrans Avenue as Lamar filmed a music video for his song, “Not Like Us.” Video from the scene showed fanatics chanting along to the chorus as Lamar filmed scenes for his video.

It is unclear when this music video will be released.

"Not Like Us" was released on May 4 as a diss track amid a feud with fellow rapper, Drake, with whom Lamar has had tensions with since 2013.

The filming for the song comes days after Lamar’s “Pop Out – Ken & Friends” concert, which featured prominent figures in the Los Angeles area and notable artists local to the West Coast. The star-studded event, which was livestreamed online, drew about 17,000 people to the Kia Forum.