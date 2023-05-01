Kern County

Man, Three Women Dead in Mojave Shooting

Four people Kern County community north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and three women are dead following a shooting late Sunday in the Kern County community of Mojave.

Deputies found the man and two women dead at about 11:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of H Street in the desert town about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. A third woman died at the hospital.

The victims, identified only as men in the 20s or 30s, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries," said Lt. Daniel Perez, according to KGET. "Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

No arrests were reported early Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

This article tagged under:

Kern County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us