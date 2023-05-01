Man, Three Women Dead in Mojave Shooting

A man and three women are dead following a shooting late Sunday in the Kern County community of Mojave.

Deputies found the man and two women dead at about 11:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of H Street in the desert town about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. A third woman died at the hospital.

The victims, identified only as men in the 20s or 30s, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries," said Lt. Daniel Perez, according to KGET. "Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

No arrests were reported early Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.