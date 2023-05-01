Four Dead After Assault in Desert Community of Mojave

Four men are dead following an assault late Sunday in the Kern County community of Mojave.

Deputies found three men dead at about 11:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of H Street in the desert town about 90 miles north of Los Angeles. A fourth man died at the hospital.

The victims, identified only as men in the 20s or 30s, were shot, KGET-TV reported, citing an unidentified source.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they located four victims suffering from traumatic assault injuries," said Lt. Daniel Perez, according to KGET. "Three of the victims were pronounced deceased on scene, and an additional victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased."

No arrests were reported early Monday.