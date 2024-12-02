Kerry Washington receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actress Kerry Washington became the latest recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star Monday for her film and television career.

Kerry thanked her parents who she said taught her to dream and pursue.

"Mom and dad, can you believe it? An actual star?" Washington said during her speech at the star-unveiling ceremony.

The actress also thanked her fans and supporters, saying they made Monday's moments possible.

“So many of you are part of how I got here. My prayer today is that my starlight continues to connect me to that light that shines each of you," she said.

The ceremony came as her new film “The Six Triple Eight,” written and directed by Tyler Perry, is set to premiere on Netflix.

Shonda Rimes and Tyler Perry congratulated Washington during the star-unveiling ceremony Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Perry along with Shonda Rimes who created the 2012-2018 political thriller “Scandal” joined Washington at the unveiling ceremony where her star will be located near Vine street and Argyle Avenue in front of the W Hollywood hotel.

The star is the 2,797th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Jan. 31, 1977, in the New York City borough The Bronx, Washington acted in plays at the all-girls Manhattan private school The Spence School, from which she graduated from in 1994. Washington got her first television

credit in the 1994 "ABC Afterschool Special," "Magical Make-Over."

Washington's other early television credits included a recurring role on the 2001-02 A&E Network legal drama "100 Centre Street" and appearances on "NYPD Blue" and "Law & Order."

Washington made her film debut in the 2000 coming of age drama "Our Song." She played the girlfriend of Chris Rock's character in the 2002 action comedy "Bad Company" and was the female lead in the Spike Lee-directed 2004

independent comedy-drama "She Hate Me."

Washington played the wife of legendary entertainer Ray Charles (Jamie Foxx) in the 2004 film biography ``Ray.'' Her other pre-"Scandal" film credits include "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "The Last King of Scotland,'' portraying a wife of Ugandan President Idi Amin (Forest Whitaker), the superhero film "Fantastic Four,'' and its sequel, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.''

Washington received outstanding lead actress in a drama Emmy nominations in 2013 and 2014 for her portrayal of crisis manager Olivia Pope in "Scandal.''

Washington received outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie Emmy nominations in 2016 for her portrayal of law professor Anita Hill in the 2016 HBO film about the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas and in 2020 for the Hulu miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere,'' where she played a talented artist who works part time as a waitress.

Washington has five Emmy nominations as a producer, winning in 2020 for outstanding live variety special for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times.'''

Her other producing nominations were for outstanding television movie for "Confirmation'' in 2016 and "American Son'' in 2020, outstanding limited series for "Little Fires Everywhere'' and outstanding live variety special for "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: `The Facts of Life' and `Diff'rent Strokes.''

Washington's recent acting credits include the recurring voice role of fourth-grade teacher Rayshelle Peyton in the long-running Fox animated comedy "The Simpsons,'' the 2023-24 Netflix comedy-drama "UnPrisoned'' and the 2022 Netflix fantasy film "The School for Good and Evil.''

Washington recently completed production on the third installment in the "Knives Out'' film series, "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,'' set to stream on Netflix in 2025.