Kevin De León to Attend City Council Meeting Days After Scuffle With Activist

Councilmember Kevin de León plans on attending a city council meeting just days after being involved in a scuffle with an activist at a Christmas event on Friday.

Kevin de León says what he did Friday night was self defense.

He says he regrets the fact that children and parents had to see what happened, but when a screaming activist got into his face and made first contact he had to take action.

On Monday, he released a new video showing himself getting punched in the face.

“My hope was that he'd be pacified, de-escalate, decompress. and then, I let him go,” de León said.

Councilman de León says the now-viral video, showing a violent scuffle between himself and a community activist named Jason Reedy, only tells part of the story.

In it, you can see a crowd following de León to an exit after a Christmas toy giveaway event at a public venue.

Activists are shouting as their cellphones are rolling. But then de León finds himself basically cornered, he says.

A small room next to a hallway, where he was hoping to exit the building. Reedy is nose to nose with him and physical contact is made.

De León says that's when he, de León, reacted in self defense.

“He got into my face and thrust his pelvis into my body to try to provoke me,” de León said. “I didn't know if there was gonna be a second or third head butt.”

De León can be seen grabbing Reedy and throwing him onto a table.

The scuffle continues for a few seconds more as the two men are surrounded by onlookers.

Tonight, de León’s office released a new video which shows what happened after the initial contact.

The embattled councilman says you can see Reedy throwing a closed-fist punch, which struck de León under his left eye.

It's difficult to see because the action happens so quickly but a man in a wool cap like Reedy's does appear to strike de León in the video.

Reedy issued a statement over the weekend, saying de leon and his supporters "Initiated the assault while Mr. Reedy was standing prone."

Both men have filed assault charges against each other.

De León confirmed for us that his female chief of staff and an office volunteer were also struck during the scuffle.

He's expecting to be interviewed by a detective tomorrow after he makes a brief appearance at the LA City council meeting.