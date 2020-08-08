Kevin the Tortoise Reunited With Family, Real Name is Tucker

Kevin the Tortoise, a 70-pound reptile that has the physique of the tortoise-equivalent of a Greek god, was up for adoption for $20, but before a lucky family could add Kevin to a household, a family from Claremont claimed Kevin as a missing family member.

When the tortoise refused to give his name to authorities, he was initially given the name of Kevin--after an NBCLA assignment editor. It was a friendly joke.

It turns out Kevin's real name is Tucker, and he ended his long odyssey and finally made it back home Saturday.

NBCLA's story on Kevin helped his family recognize the missing tortoise and assisted in the beautiful creature making it back home.

Update- Kevin is home! 🐢 🏡. His actual name is Tucker. His owners saw my story on NBC and called @IVHSSPCA . He was reunited with his family this morning in #Claremont . Lots of other pets available for adoption for only $20 #ClearTheShelters #HappyEnding pic.twitter.com/JQO1lxafZ1 — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) August 8, 2020

While this particularly handsome tortoise may not be available for adoption, there are lots of other pets available for adoption for only $20 during the annual Clear the Shelters drive.