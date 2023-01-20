Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall.

The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.

He stolen several items from the woman and fled, police said.

Police said the suspect was likely watching the woman while she shopped at the mall. He then followed her to the car in the parking lot, police said.

"The victim is really just kind of going about her day," said Sgt. Maria Lopez, of the Santa Ana Police Department. "He's a complete stranger. They have no relationship, they're not friends. The victim did not know the suspect."

The 19-year-old woman drove to a nearby convenience store and called police to report the attack.

Roberson was later arrested at his home.

Roberson also is charged with an attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery of a woman April 22 in Tustin, according to the criminal complaint.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Roberson was charged with kidnapping to commit rape, carjacking, forcible oral copulation, robbery, criminal threats, attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery, all felonies. He did not enter a plea Thursday at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.

"Individuals like this suspect should not be walking around on the streets," said Lopez.

Jail records showed Roberson is being held on $1 million bond. He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault.

Roberson has been on two years of probation after he pleaded guilty Jan. 18, 2022, to a felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of criminal threats, according to court records.