Kids 12 and Older Can Soon Get Tested for COVID-19 at More Than 2,000 CVS Drive-Thru Testing Locations

Children 12 and older can get tested for COVID-19 at more than 2,000 CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations starting Friday.

"With schools opening across the country, there's an urgent need to make testing for minors more readily available," Troyen Brennan, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health, said in a news release. "We've implemented a system that allows parents or guardians to register and accompany their children for a self-swab test close to home."

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients. Twelve to 15-year-olds looking to get tested must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Test results are generally available within 2-3 days, CVS said.

Approximately 513,000 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday, and the rate of new cases among kids continues to rise.

To search for a CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test site near you, click here.

CVS Pharmacy also announced it is opening more than 120 new test sites Friday at drive-thru locations across the U.S.