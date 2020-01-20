Kingdom Parade Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Los Angeles

The 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade theme was "Equality for All Humanity, Our Next Step." It brought together large crowds who celebrated the milestone contributions of the civil-rights activist on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The parade route started at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue and ended in Leimert Park.
Toni Guinyard
The community of South Los Angeles celebrate the 35th Kingdom Day Parade to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Toni Guinyard
Beverly White, Randy Mac and Toni Guinyard join the festivities at the 35th Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles.
Toni Guinyard
Michael Brownlee and Carolyn Johnson participate in the 35th Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Toni Guiyard
People celebrate and remember the legacy Martin Luther King Jr. left behind during the 35th Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles.
Toni Guiyard
People celebrate the 35th Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Roni Guiyard
People march through the streets of Leimert Park to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Toni Guiyard
Member from the Service Employees International Union celebrated at the parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Toni Guinyard
People watched the 35th Kingdom Day parade that included live music, ethnic dance groups and local leaders.
Toni Guiyard
Community members gather to honor the legacy on Martin Luther Kin Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Toni Guiyard
Carolyn Johnson and Michael Brownlee gather at the 35th Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Toni Guiyard
Beverly White, Randy Mac and Toni Guiyard cruising down the streets of Leimert Park.
The South Los Angeles community came together to take part in the 35th Kingdom Parade on Monday.
Toni Guinyard
Families took part in the celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.