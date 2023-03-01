Kings Trade Goalie Jonathan Quick After 16 Years in LA

The Kings are trading long-time goalie Jonathan Quick in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets that was announced Wednesday.

Goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov were acquired from Columbus. The Kings also sent a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 to the Blue Jackets in the trade.

Quick was the goaltender for the Kings during their Stanley Cup championship seasons in 2012 and 2014. He is the franchise leader in games played (743), wins (370) and shutouts (57). The 37-year-old was in the final year of a contract and spent 16 years with the Kings. He won the Conn Smythe trophy in 2012 and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy twice.

The Kings thanked Quick in a tweet Tuesday.

Thank you Jonathan Quick! pic.twitter.com/2ltbissKuY — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 1, 2023

"On the biggest stages… Under the brightest lights… You performed like no other… The fiercest competitor… A legacy that will never diminish. Thank you Jonathan."

Quick was the backup to Pheonix Copley against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. The Kings won the game, 6-5, in a shootout.

Quick is 11-13-4 with a 3.50 goals against average and has one shutout. He has a .876 save percentage with the Kings this season.

Korpisalo is 10-11-3 with a 3.06 goals against average and a .914 save percentage with the Blue Jackets this season. He is on a one-year contract for $1.3 million.