KNBC Wins Big at Golden Mike Awards

KNBC was named best 60-minute newscast and best 30-minute newscast Saturday night at the 70th Annual Golden Mike Awards in Universal City.

Other top TV winners were KTLA, which won the award for best daytime newscast; KBAK, Bakersfield, which won for best daytime newscast for small market stations; and KMJ in Fresno, which won for best newscast less than 15 minutes among small-staffed stations.

On the radio side, KNX1070 in Los Angeles won best radio newscast 15 minutes or longer for a major market station, while KPCC won for best newscast less than 15 minutes.

Longtime FOX News Anchor Shepard Smith was honored with the association's "Broadcast Legend" award, while KNBC sports anchor Fred Roggin -- who has been on the air at KNBC for four decades -- was given a lifetime achievement award.

My colleagues for years. My friends for life. Thanks to everyone at #NBCLA for being here for me tonight! Special shoutout to Petros ⁦@Theoldp⁩ for the introduction. pic.twitter.com/W2GQcpbE7t — Fred Roggin (@FredNBCLA) February 16, 2020

Also winning a lifetime achievement award was KMEX's Norma Roque, who has been reporting for the Spanish-language television station for two decades.

The Golden Mike Awards are presented annually by the nonprofit Radio & Television News Association of Southern California. The group coordinates TV pool coverage of major news events in the region, fights for freedom of information causes, and provides scholarships for the next generation of broadcast journalists.