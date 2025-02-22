Los Angeles

‘Knock-knock' burglaries on the rise in Toluca Lake, police warn

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are warning Toluca Lake residents of an uptick in so-called “knock-knock” burglaries, in which thieves will knock on doors of homes to ensure they are unoccupied and then burglarize them if no one answers.

The Burbank Police Department said it was made aware of an increase in home burglaries in the LA neighborhood. Terry Herkner, who lives in Toluca Lake, was one homeowner who was targeted by the thieves.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Following her experience, she shared some advice to homeowners to curb break-ins or capture the identities of burglars.

“A lot of the break-ins that we’ve had throughout Toluca Lake have happened on the second level and people do not tend to put sensors or alarms or motion cameras up there and that makes it even easier,” she said. “So I would say that’s one thing I learned and that’s one thing we’ve been trying to impart to everybody is to make sure you test and to make sure you cover both floors.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Additionally, Burbank police issued some advice to prevent burglaries, which include:

  • Installing surveillance cameras in and around your property
  • Purchasing deterrents such as alarm signs, neighborhood watch signs and dogs
  • Limiting access to your property with security gates
  • Locking all doors and windows when your home is vacant
  • Making sure your home is well-lit and consider installing motion-sensing lights.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us