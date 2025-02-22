‘Knock-knock' burglaries on the rise in Toluca Lake, police warn

Police are warning Toluca Lake residents of an uptick in so-called “knock-knock” burglaries, in which thieves will knock on doors of homes to ensure they are unoccupied and then burglarize them if no one answers.

The Burbank Police Department said it was made aware of an increase in home burglaries in the LA neighborhood. Terry Herkner, who lives in Toluca Lake, was one homeowner who was targeted by the thieves.

Following her experience, she shared some advice to homeowners to curb break-ins or capture the identities of burglars.

“A lot of the break-ins that we’ve had throughout Toluca Lake have happened on the second level and people do not tend to put sensors or alarms or motion cameras up there and that makes it even easier,” she said. “So I would say that’s one thing I learned and that’s one thing we’ve been trying to impart to everybody is to make sure you test and to make sure you cover both floors.”

Additionally, Burbank police issued some advice to prevent burglaries, which include: