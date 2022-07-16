Knott's Berry Farm Closes Early After Reports of Multiple Fights

Knott’s Berry Farm has closed early on Saturday after reports of multiple fights, police said Saturday.

The fights were reported at 7:30 p.m. when police say multiple fights broke out and they received calls about possible shots being fired.

There were no significant injuries among the theme park guests and no shots were confirmed to have been fired in the park.

"We’re currently working an incident at Knotts Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park. A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting. Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice," the Buena Park Police Department said on Facebook.

The theme park, which normally closes at 11 p.m., announced on Twitter they have closed early.

Knott's Berry Farm is located at 8039 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park.