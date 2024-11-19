Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm visitors rescued after being stuck midair during ride

Riders were stuck for at least two hours Monday afternoon.

By Helen Jeong

A group of people were rescued from Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park after a ride malfunctioned Monday afternoon.

The riders were held up on Sol Spin, which the theme park describes it to be “for the brave” as each arm of the ride rotates 360 degrees, reaching the height of a six-story building. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Video from the scene shows more than a dozen people were on the ride with their feet dangling in the air while some are nearly stuck sideways. 

The machine shut down in the middle of spinning due to technical difficulties.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The riders were stuck for nearly two hours as of Monday afternoon.

“At approximately 2:00 pm, the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop,” Knott’s Berry Farm officials said in a statement. “We are currently working to safely evacuate guests.”

All the riders were safely rescued by 4:40 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Knott’s Berry Farm
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us