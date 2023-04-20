Knott's Berry Farm's Chaperone Policy Returns This Weekend

Once again, Knott’s Berry Farm will be implementing a chaperone policy due to an increase in "inappropriate" behavior inside its properties.

The chaperone policy is meant to prevent inappropriate behavior from taking place at Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark. Guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is 21 years old or older in order to be allowed inside the park and/or remain after 4 p.m. until closing.

Guests who do not have a chaperone will be escorted out of the park. The chaperone must be present at all times and have their phone ready in case they are called.

They will need to present a valid government-issued identification that shows their birthday at the front gate. One chaperone is allowed to accompany no more than 10 guests who are under the age of 15.

Knott’s Berry Farm first implemented the chaperone policy after several fights broke out on July 16, 2022.

Following those events, Knott’s Berry Farm decided to implement the chaperone policy on July 22, 2022. Throughout the months, the theme park kept monitoring guest behaviors and updating the policy. It was finally lifted on February 3, 2023. However, that didn't last long.

The latest chaperone policy goes into effect Saturday, April 22 and will remain un place until further notice.