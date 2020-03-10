Knott’s Boysenberry Festival Has So Many New Noshes

So you say you've enjoyed your share of boysenberries in the past? You've eaten plenty of them unadorned, straight from the plate? And you've poured boysenberry syrup on a pancake, enjoyed boysenberry jam on a warm piece of toast, and even ordered a scoop of boysenberry ice cream?

Hold onto your boysenberry-loving self for a moment, for the famous fruit is now a central element in so many novel noshables, from hearty soups to chicken mole to elote, too. Knott's Berry Farm will serve up this diverse array of delectables from March 20 through April 19 during the annual Knott's Boysenberry Festival.

Get an eyeful now at some of the most piquant and purple eats and drinks you'll find at the Buena Park event...