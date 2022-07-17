Knott's Reopens After Fights Force Early Saturday Night Closure

Knott's Berry Farm reopened as scheduled Sunday morning after multiple fights forced the park to close early Saturday night.

Buena Park police responded to the theme park after receiving multiple 911 calls around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We're currently working an incident at Knott's Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park," the department posted on Facebook at 8:39 p.m. "A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting."

Knott's later confirmed the closure, tweeting: "The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm."

Parkgoers scrambled to get out of the way of the fights, according to footage shown on multiple local news channels.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 7:54 p.m. Saturday assessed three patients at the location, with two taken to area hospitals, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

It was unclear what started the trouble, and police did not report any arrests.