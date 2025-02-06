Jobs

Rolling into a new season, amusement parks to fill hundreds of positions. See the jobs list

Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain hiring week will begin Feb. 15.

By Sahana Patel

Two beloved Southern California amusement parks will be hosting a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 15 through Feb. 22 to fill hundreds of seasonal associate spots for the 2025 season. 

Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain will start filling the roles as part of a large recruiting campaign by the parent company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, across all its parks in North America to hire more than 50,000 seasonal associates. 

“Seasonal associates are the lifeblood of our business and play an instrumental role in consistently delivering amazing experiences to our park guests,” said Jon Storbeck, VP and GM of Knott’s Berry Farm.

Seasonal positions are available in the following areas:

  • Food & Beverage Associates
  • Ride Operators 
  • Lifeguards
  • Security Associates
  • Sales Associates for Merchandise and Games
  • Park Services Attendants
  • Guest Services

Hourly pay starts at $16.50 at Knott’s Berry Farm and $17.27 for Six Flags Magic Mountain for those who are 16 years of age or older based on experience, prior service and position, according to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

“We offer competitive wages and unbeatable perks that include opportunities for leadership development, college scholarships, career advancement and so much more,” said Jeff Harris, President of Magic Mountain. 

More information on hiring week can be found on the Knotts Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain website. 

