Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural vandalized downtown LA

By City News Service

A mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in downtown Los Angeles has been vandalized, and police are looking for clues surrounding who did it.

The mural is on the side of a building at the corner of 14th and Main streets. Black and white paint cover the artwork that honors the Hall of Fame basketball player and his teen daughter. They were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in 2020.

Police have not identified any suspects in the vandalism.

