Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural is vandalized again

The mural was just restored last week after being vandalized two months ago.

By Brittany Hope and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant has been vandalized again, as white spray paint is now covering the mural in downtown Los Angeles. 

The same mural was just restored on Friday after it was vandalized in April.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The artist, Louie “Sloe” Motions, now says he wants to do the mural in a new location. He says situations like this bring unity and setbacks only make us wiser and stronger. 

In a statement, Motions said in part that “Everything happens for a reason and we now want to reach out and get this piece done in collaboration with another business or foundation all donated by us and no charge to the new location. The project will be better than the last with a proper wall whether indoor or outdoor for our community and people to appreciate.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The mural at the corner of 14th and Main streets in downtown has white spray paint squiggled across the entire work of art.

On April 29, someone put black and white spray paint all over the mural, even writing profanity. 

Motions worked hard to bring the memorial back to life and got the help of Los Angeles Lakers star newcomer Luka Doncic, who donated $5,000 to the restoration and said he was happy to do anything to make sure Bryant and his daughter are honored. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Car chase 9 hours ago

CHP cruiser overturns while pursuing stolen vehicle on freeway in Compton

Los Angeles Dodgers 9 hours ago

Watch: Dodgers walk it off versus Mets in 10th inning thanks to a pair of homers from Max Muncy

The artist said he is praying for whoever did this and hopes things get better for them. He is also sending his love and apologies to the Bryant family.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersKobe BryantDowntown LA
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us