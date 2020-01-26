Fans Gather to Mourn Death of Kobe Bryant

Emotional fans gathered in Los Angeles Sunday to pay respects to Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time was 41. His daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash, officials said.
People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. – NBA legend Kobe Bryant died January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people are confirmed dead in the incident. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
