Kobe Bryant

Map: Where to Find Kobe Murals in Southern California

By Heather Navarro

Instagram: @nostratongus / @koreatown

Murals have popped up all over Southern California and beyond honoring late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and others who died in a tragic helicopter crash Jan. 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

As Staples Center finishes cleaning up the piles and piles of flowers, mementos, basketballs, signs and other tributes left at the historic venue by fans from all over the world, some may be wondering where they can go now in Southern California to honor the Lakers legend.

Murals sprung up overnight and in the days since the horrific helicopter crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others aboard more than a week ago in Calabasas.

The crash struck a poignant chord in particular to LA fans, who knew the basketball great for two decades.

Here's a map to help navigate some of the murals in LA and Orange counties.

More Stories

Kobe Bryant Feb 2

Lids Offers Free Embroidery on Hats in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Feb 2

Kobe Fans Memorialize His Image Through Tattoos

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantLos AngelesOrange CountyKobe Bryant Helicopter Crashcalabasas
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us