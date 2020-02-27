Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s Handprints, Uniforms and Other Memorabilia Are Going Up for Auction

The items will be up for sale on April 30, part of an auction that was already being planned when the Lakers superstar, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

By Associated Press

Kobe Bryant
Harry How/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks back in the first half while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman's Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April.

Julien's Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction that includes a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal.

Here's a look at the complete auction lot.

Pictures: These are the Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Bryant's items, including a pair of game-worn shoes, were already being planned for auction when he, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

"We are honored to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world," said Darren Julien, Julien's Auctions' president and CEO.

The Lakers uniforms up for sale are one worn during the 2000 NBA Finals, with his original number 8. The uniform included a black armband which marked the memory of Wilt Chamberlain, who died that season.

The other uniform was from his 2007 season, when his number was 24.

Timeline: A Look Back at Kobe Bryant’s NBA Career

Other Bryant items include Adidas game shoes signed by the late legend; and a basketball signed by the 2010-11 Lakers including Bryant and other stars such as Ron Artest and Pau Gasol.

Juliens said the Bryant items were being sold by a collector in Kentucky. Fans can view what's up for sale between April 27 and April 30 in Beverly Hills, California, before the auction takes place at Juliens Auctions Beverly Hills.

Bryant, who was 41, and his daughter were remembered Monday at the Staples Center with a memorial that included a performance from Beyonce and tributes by Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

