Koreatown

Koreatown Apartment Fire Sprinklers Go Off, Destroying Woman's Property

Harriette Dismond says she was decorating for Christmas on Dec. 10 when a fire sprinkler started expelling water in her Koreatown apartment.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

This is one holiday season that Harriette Dismond will never forget. And not for any good reasons.

As she was decorating for Christmas on Dec. 10 in her Koreatown apartment, a fire sprinkler started expelling water.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Black, dirty water gushed all over my living room, destroying everything in the living room," she said.

She called the property managers.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

El Segundo 3 mins ago

Residents Sue Los Angeles Over 2021 Hyperion Sewage Spill

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tests Positive for COVID-19

They told her: "We don't know how to turn it off."

And, she says, they didn't for 45 minutes.

When LA city firefighters finally turned the sprinkler off, they told her they didn't initially respond because it's not attached to their system.

Meanwhile, many of her possessions were destroyed - furniture, TV, computer.

"I told them, 'I don't have renter's insurance' and they told me, 'Well, that's too bad, because we're not gonna pay for anything.'"

She said her $1,200 a month unit is covered under the Section 8 voucher program for lower income residents.

She says they told her she was supposed to be given temporary housing, right away.

But she said they didn't give her that answer until Tuesday, after NBC4 started asking questions about her case.

She says the property managers told her they cannot put her in another apartment until the building's owner can be notified.

Meanwhile, she says the clean-up job they did in her unit was sub-standard. She said it's so bad that she's worried about mold exposure.

"The smell was so severe, I had to call someone to pick me up," she said.

But she's exhausted and tired of relying on generous friends to give her a place to sleep.

So she's moved back into her old unit with the soaked cushions and dirty floors while she waits for someone to help her out.

"This is the age of technology," she said. "How come you can't reach someone to put me in another apartment?"

The property manager and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have not responded to requests seeking comment.

This article tagged under:

Koreatown
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us