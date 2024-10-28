Koreatown

Teen riding minibike killed in Koreatown hit-and-run crash

Family members say they found out about a crash involving a minibike rider and went to the scene.

By Brittany Hope and Jonathan Lloyd

A 15-year-old minibike rider was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles' Koreatown.

Family members said they found out about a minibike crash on the Citizen app and went to the scene at Olympic Boulevard and Arapahoe Street. That's where they recognized some of Joseph Rangel's belongings scattered in the street.

"His body was covered with a white sheet, but we saw his belongings and recognized his stuff," said sister Stacey Rangel.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. The minibike was northbound on Arapahoe Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Olympic Boulevard.

The rider died at the scene.

A detailed description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

