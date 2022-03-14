Orange County Middle School Evacuated After Assistant Principal Dies on Campus

Students were evacuated after an assistant principal died by suicide on campus at Kraemer Middle School in Orange County, school officials said Monday.

The middle school located at 645 N Angelina Dr. in Placentia was evacuated Monday morning after an incident was reported.

Later Monday, school officials posted a statement on the school website, saying Moises Plascencia had taken his life in a private staff area on campus.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to you today as the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) community has experienced an unfathomable tragedy. Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning. Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our request for support," the school statement reads.

"He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many in our school district community. His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken; however, we ask that you please respect his family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said.

Any student or staff member seeking support or resources following the tragedy was told to see the school's front office.