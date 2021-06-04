Kroger Co. Offers $1 Million Prizes to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

The parent company of the Ralphs grocery store chain announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive drive Thursday, offering people who get vaccinated at its stores a chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

Dubbed the "#CommunityImmunity Giveaway," the program will award $1 million to five winners who get vaccinated at any Kroger Co. location and register online at KrogerGiveaway.com. Fifty people will win free groceries for a year.

"Since day one of this pandemic, Ralphs' most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities," according to a statement from Dr. Linh Lee, director of pharmacy at Ralphs. "Ralphs' #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Southern California recover and move ahead."

The giveaway began Thursday and will continue through July 10, with one $1 million winner selected each week for five weeks, and 10 free grocery winners chosen each week.

The contest is open to anyone aged 18 or older who receives or has already received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Kroger location, or at a mobile clinic staffed by Kroger healthcare staff. People must register online at KrogerGiveaway.com to be eligible.

Both customers and Kroger employees are eligible to enter, as long as they are vaccinated at a Kroger location.

Kroger is also providing one-time $100 payments to employees who become fully vaccinated.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.