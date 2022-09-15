LA County Pitches Free Program for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare to People From Outside CA

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to unanimously support a proposed plan to provide reproductive healthcare and abortion services at little or no cost to people outside the state seeking help.

The county voted for the proposal after the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, which decreed there is no federal constitutional right to abortion.

The pilot program was pitched by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Chair Holly J. Mitchell, and voted on Tuesday.

"Although the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson was only two and a half months ago, the damage has been immeasurable. We continue to see reports of residents from other states traveling far to get life-saving reproductive healthcare services. Other states are shrinking the rights of pregnant women, girls, and other birthing people ─ but not here in Los Angeles County. We welcome those who live outside of California to travel here to receive reproductive health services. It is our collective responsibility to uphold abortion and reproductive healthcare services as a fundamental right," Solis said.

The motion allows the County Department of Health Services to create the program and institute it in clinics and hospitals at low or no cost.

In the same week, Gov. Gavin Newsom began erecting billboards in some of the U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion bans, directing people who may need the medical procedure to a new state website about how to access care in California.