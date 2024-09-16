Part of LA street re-named Sweet Alice Row in honor of longtime community activist

Part of a street in Watts was named Monday for longtime activist "Sweet" Alice Harris in honor of her decades of community work.

The 90-year-old Harris was joined by Los Angeles City Councilman Tim McOsker during a ceremony on Lou Dillon Avenue, near the eight homes she owns on the street where the social services organization she founded in 1967, Parents of Watts Working with Youths and Adults, is operated. Lou Dillon Boulevard, from 107th Street to Santa Ana Boulevard, will be known as Sweet Alice Row.

Lou Dillon was a famed harness racing horse in the early 1900s who was born in Santa Ynez.

Harris is the executive director of the organization that encourages children to stay in school and always avoid drugs. It provides emergency food and shelter for homeless people, prepares teenagers for trade school, college and the job market, and also offers drug counseling, health seminars and parenting classes.

Harris founded the organization in an attempt to alleviate tensions in the neighborhood after the 1965 riots. It focuses on creating a safe and nurturing environment for the youth, advocating for social change and providing support for families grappling with poverty and crime.

Harris is known for speaking her mind in pursuing equal services and opportunities for her fellow residents and countering any resistance she gets from uncooperative parents, school administrators or city officials with her trademark question: "Do you want to be part of the building crew or the wrecking crew?"

Harris was born in Gasden, Alabama on Dec. 29, 1933, and raised there. She moved to Detroit, where she operated her own beauty shop. She moved to Los Angeles in the late 1950s, seeking better opportunities and a brighter future for herself and her family, only to face numerous challenges and hardships as an African American woman in Watts amid poverty, gang violence and social neglect, according to McOsker, whose 15th district includes Watts.

The naming of the street is the latest of a long series of honors for Harris, which also include receiving an honorary doctorate from USC and being selected by President George W. Bush as a "point of light" for the impact she has made on Watts through her volunteer work. She received the Minerva Award created by California first lady Maria Shriver to honor remarkable women, having the play park on Compton Avenue named for her and having the Oral Arts Room at King/Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science dedicate the room to her.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.