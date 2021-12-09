LA Airport Police Division Get $216 Million Centralized Headquarters Near LAX

A $216 million centralized headquarters for the Los Angeles Airport Police Division opened near LAX Thursday, consolidating operations previously spread among eight standalone buildings across six miles of the airport.

Officials say consolidating operations into one state-of-the-art, 160,000-squre-foot building will improve the division's communication and coordination.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“LAX is where we greet travelers from around the world, and it's our responsibility to ensure they feel safe, protected, and welcome,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, who attended the facility's Thursday opening. “This new state-of-the-art facility will ensure our airport is prepared to meet the needs of 21st century travel and provide a seamless, world-class experience for millions of passengers.”

The three-story building includes command staff offices, briefing rooms, classrooms, a gymnasium, locker rooms, fleet services and K-9 facilities. There is also a 960-stall parking structure, as well as indoor and outdoor spaces for the more than 1,100 airport officers, security personnel and civilian employees.

“Our new Airport Police Facility is far more than just a police station -- it's a game-changing facility that will improve how our police division collaborates and innovates to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

“For the 1,100 sworn officers, security guards and civilian employees at LAWA, this new facility means having the right space, tools and next-generation technology all in one place to provide world-class service to our guests and employees.”

The headquarters is located on 12 acres on the northwest corner of Westchester Parkway and Loyola Boulevard. Next year, artist Francisco Letelier will paint a mural titled “Into the Blue” on the wall facing Loyola.

“In just the past six weeks, I have heard dozens of stories and had many great conversations about how this new facility will transform the Los

Angeles Airport Police,” said Los Angeles Airport Police Chief Cecil W. Rhambo Jr.

“Having all of APD's units co-located in one facility will enhance our ability to coordinate resources and further improve how we serve and protect the traveling public.”

The building's sustainability features include dual-piping for future recycled water use, the maximum-size solar system that could be installed and 33 electric vehicle chargers.